Newcastle are reportedly leading the race to sign the highly rated 18-year-old winger Corey Smith from Dungannon Swifts, according to Belfast Live.

The Magpies, along with Wolves, are said to have made “early moves” to secure the young talent’s signature.

Smith has been making waves at Dungannon Swifts, scoring his first senior goal for the club and making a total of 10 appearances for the first team.

His performances have been described as “unplayable” by Dungannon Swifts’ first-team manager, Dean Shiels.

Despite recently signing a new deal with the club, Smith’s potential has not gone unnoticed by top-tier clubs. It is believed that the player may seek a move in order to further his development, and Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth has a reputation for signing young players who go on to have successful careers at big clubs in Europe.

Ashworth has previously spoken about Newcastle’s philosophy of investing in their academy and exciting young players for the future. He emphasised the club’s focus on both immediate impact players for the first team as well as nurturing young talents. Newcastle’s interest in Smith showcases their commitment to this approach.

He told Chronicle Live:

“Our [Newcastle’s] philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team.”

With Newcastle and Wolves both vying for his signature, it remains to be seen which club Smith will choose.