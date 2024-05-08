Video: Incredible double save from Manuel Neuer against Real Madrid

Cometh the hour, cometh the man and Bayern Munich will be delighted that Manuel Neuer was back to his best during the opening exchanges of their Champions League semi-final second-leg against Real Madrid.

A quickly taken throw in by the hosts caused panic in the visiting defence and Vini Jr. was left unmarked in the area.

His shot was expertly palmed onto the post by Neuer before he had the presence of mind to be alert enough to save Rodrygo’s immediate follow up.

Time will tell how important that double save will be.

?? A quick throw-in while the ball is in play

? Vinicius Jr hitting the post

? Neuer saves the rebound ?????? few moments at the Bernabeu! ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/eSAe06o3tb — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2024

MANUEL NEUER IS HIM ? pic.twitter.com/zwuNcKJNqt — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports, beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo