Video: Man City’s Ruben Dias shares his frustration in post-match interview

Manchester City
Man City defender, Ruben Dias, was sent out to face the cameras after his team was knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, and it was obvious he didn’t want to be there.

As is always the case after a big defeat in a cup competition, the last thing the players on the losing side want to do is fulfil their interview commitments.

Dias’ frustration at the loss was clear for all to see as he was grilled by TNT Sports’ Jules Breach.

Pictures from TNT Sports

