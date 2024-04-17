Video: Man City’s Ruben Dias shares his frustration in post-match interview

Man City defender, Ruben Dias, was sent out to face the cameras after his team was knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, and it was obvious he didn’t want to be there.

As is always the case after a big defeat in a cup competition, the last thing the players on the losing side want to do is fulfil their interview commitments.

Dias’ frustration at the loss was clear for all to see as he was grilled by TNT Sports’ Jules Breach.

"It's obviously a difficult one to take" Ruben Dias reflects on "very frustrating" quarter-final loss to Real Madrid… ?? @julesbreach | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Khli3uHTrg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports