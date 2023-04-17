Glazer U-turn as they eye Manchester United stay and boost to club’s value with outside investment

Manchester United’s owners have reportedly made the surprise decision to stay as the club’s owners after all.

According to ESPN, sources have revealed that it now looks like the Glazers don’t want to leave Old Trafford and will instead look to boost the club’s value with outside investment.

The report notes that a number of bidders have been keen to take over Man Utd, but it now seems that Joel and Avram Glazer will not look to sell their majority in the Premier League giants.

This news will surely not go down well with most United fans, who have been vocally against the Glazer ownership for some time.

The Glazers may not sell Manchester United after all
There have long been huge protests at Old Trafford against the Americans, who are widely seen as not caring enough about the club or putting in the required investment in the team, particularly in the largely unsuccessful post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

It seems MUFC fans are stuck with the Glazers for a little longer, unless we see another dramatic change to this situation.

