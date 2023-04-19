Manchester United plan to sell four defenders in the upcoming transfer window

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are set to sell four defenders in the summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping to further strengthen his squad in the summer with the club already heavily linked with a big money move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane who could cost up to £100m.

They are also looking to improve the right side of the defense with the report claiming that the club have already “held talks” with the agent of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

But they will be looking to sell a number of players in order balance the books in compliance with the Financial Fair Play rules.

And the report states that the manager could be willing to sell a number of players in the summer including four defenders, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Brandon Williams.

Another player who could be likely on his way out is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He was put up for sale last year as well but the club did not receive any offers for him.

The Red Devils have made great progress since the Dutchman has taken over. They have won the League cup already and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

They are also one game away from reaching the Europa League semi-final as well. In the league they are in a good position to finish top 4, however the race is tight with Newcastle and Tottenham both in the running too.