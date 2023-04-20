Liverpool identify La Liga goalkeeper as Caoimhin Kelleher replacement

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season and the Merseyside club have identified his replacement in La Liga.

The Ireland international has been a great backup for Alisson over the last few seasons and helped the Reds to the Carabao Cup last season. However, it is time for the 24-year-old to get regular game time and the goalkeeper looks set to leave Anfield at the end of the season, reports The Athletic.

That will leave a gap in the Reds’ squad and Jurgen Klopp has identified Getafe’s David Soria has Kelleher’s replacement, reports Todofichajes.

The report says that Liverpool have been following the Spanish goalkeeper’s performances for some time and is ready to make a move in the summer.

Liverpool are interested in Soria
Soria has a contract with Getafe until 2026 and according to Todofichajes, €10m would see the Spnaisg club part ways with the 30-year-old. The report says that both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also interested in the Spaniard, therefore, it would be up to the player as to where he wants to play next season.

€10m would be a good deal for Liverpool considering the Reds are looking to address other areas this summer.

