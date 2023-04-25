If you’re going to score from 35 yards out, then to do so in an FA Youth Cup final isn’t the worst place to showcase your skills, and that’s precisely what West Ham’s Gideon Kodua did on Tuesday night against Arsenal.

The Gunners had taken the lead in the final but the Hammers quickly hit back.

When Kodua’s stunner found the back of the net, it was the third goal conceded and surely tipped the balance in West Ham’s favour.

Pictures courtesy of Emirates FA Cup