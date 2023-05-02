Tottenham Hotspur are said to have asked former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann for commitment to their current managerial vacancy this summer.

That’s according to Sky Sport, but they also claim that Nagelsmann wants to know exactly what his role is when it comes to transfers.

When he was in charge of the Munich-based club, Nagelsmann won the Bundesliga and two German Super Cups. This past March the German was sacked by Bayern and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Tottenham are currently without a manager after Antonio Conte left the position at the end of March, with Ryan Mason as the current interim head coach from now until the end of the 2022/23 campaign. This occurred after the previous occupant of the role Christian Stellini was dismissed last month.

Nagelsmann is only 35-year-old, which means he’s still early in his managerial journey. Spurs may like this factor and see him as a potential long-term manager who can grow and develop alongside the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are looking to rebuild their squad this summer, so bringing in a young manager with fresh ideas could be just what they need to get them out of the rut they’re currently experiencing.