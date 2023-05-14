Leeds United agree fee to sign Scottish football talent this summer

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are said to have agreed a deal to sign Scottish youngster Josh McDonald from Hamilton Academical this summer.

This comes from Football Insider who say that a fee of £150,000 will be paid to Hamilton Academical by Leeds for McDonald, who has three caps for Scotlnd’s Under-16 side, with the deal having been brought to a close earlier this week.

Because he is still just 16 years of age, McDonald is still a year away from being able to agree a professional contract at his new club, but at this moment in time, Leeds will just be pleased that this deal is over the line, with Scottish giants Rangers also said to have been interested in the central defender.

More Stories / Latest News
Roy Keane tears to Jordan Pickford to shreds after Everton’s 3-0 loss to Man City
“We were in control” – Thomas Frank on Brentford’s comfortable victory over West Ham United
Man United learn how much it will take to land Everton star this summer

McDonald could well find himself being given minutes in Leeds’ Under-21 side next season, the club’s youth side finishing runners-up in the Premier League 2 this season, losing out on the title to Southampton on goal difference.

 

More Stories Josh McDonald

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.