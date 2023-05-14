Leeds United are said to have agreed a deal to sign Scottish youngster Josh McDonald from Hamilton Academical this summer.

This comes from Football Insider who say that a fee of £150,000 will be paid to Hamilton Academical by Leeds for McDonald, who has three caps for Scotlnd’s Under-16 side, with the deal having been brought to a close earlier this week.

Because he is still just 16 years of age, McDonald is still a year away from being able to agree a professional contract at his new club, but at this moment in time, Leeds will just be pleased that this deal is over the line, with Scottish giants Rangers also said to have been interested in the central defender.

? As per excl: Josh McDonald has now completed his move to Leeds from Hamilton, all medicals and meetings finished. ??????? He will sign on a scholar contract before pro terms coming into effect when he turns 17 (March 2024) #LUFC Full story: https://t.co/zL61HvAFN3 — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) May 13, 2023

McDonald could well find himself being given minutes in Leeds’ Under-21 side next season, the club’s youth side finishing runners-up in the Premier League 2 this season, losing out on the title to Southampton on goal difference.