Image: Arsenal release 2023/24 home kit with tribute to The Invincibles

Arsenal have released their home kit for the 2023/24 campaign and it pays homage to The Invincibles with next season being 20 years since the remarkable achievement.

The jersey is very stylish and contains a noticeable amount of gold, which is the colour of the Adidas logo and club badge. A gold Premier League winners badge would have been a nice addition to the sleeves but it is something Mikel Arteta’s side will try to achieve next season – 20 years since their last league title.

That feat is paid homage to in this kit as it was designed with The Invincibles in mind – a team that lifted the Premier League title after going a full campaign without a defeat.

That team’s record of 26 wins and 12 draws features on the side of the kit and it is hard to see it not being a hit with the fans.

Forever Invincible. Forever Arsenal. ? Purchase the new 23/24 Arsenal x @adidasFootball home kit now — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 26, 2023