Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the player. A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are now prepared to match any offer from Arsenal for the 21-year-old midfielder.

The Ecuador international has established himself as a promising young player in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality signing for both London clubs.

Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements this summer and Caicedo would improve them immensely.

Star midfielder N’Golo Kanté is set to leave the club on a free transfer and players like Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovačić have been linked with moves away as well. The Blues must look to bring in a quality partner for Enzo Fernandes and the 21-year-old Brighton star would be the ideal acquisition.

Despite being 21, Caicedo is one of the best midfielders in the league and he could develop into an asset for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

Arsenal are thought to be keen on the player as well and they are looking to bring in a partner for Thomas Partey.

The Gunners tried to sign Caicedo during the January transfer window but they had multiple offers turned down for the player.

Since then, Caicedo has signed a long-term contract with Brighton until 2027 and the Seagulls are likely to demand a premium for him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can beat the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure his services. They have more financial resources compared to Arsenal but the Gunners can offer him Champions League football.