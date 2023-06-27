Max Thompson, a legendary figure in Liverpool’s football history, passed away at the age of 66, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

Thompson achieved an extraordinary feat that stood for an impressive 36 years—he held the record as Liverpool’s youngest-ever player.

Born with a passion for the game, Thompson joined Liverpool’s youth academy at a tender age and displayed exceptional talent from the outset. At the age of just 17, he made his debut for Liverpool’s first team under Bill Shankly, etching his name in the record books. Thompson’s youthfulness was complemented by his incredible skill and composure on the field, making him a player to watch.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former player Max Thompson. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Max's family and friends at this difficult time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2023

Though his career was cut short due to injuries, Thompson’s impact on Liverpool’s football community was immense. His record-breaking achievement remained unchallenged for decades, a testament to his remarkable talent and the significant role he played in the club’s history.

As Liverpool mourns the loss of Max Thompson, fans and players alike will remember him as a true icon, forever holding a place in the hearts of those who witnessed his extraordinary rise to become the youngest-ever player in the club’s illustrious history.