West Ham keen on signing 23-year-old with 18 clean sheets last season

West Ham FC
West Ham United are reportedly looking to sign the POAK Salonika goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski.

Apparently, the goalkeeper could cost in excess of €10 million this summer.

According to reports from Greece, a number of clubs are keen on signing the goalkeeper this summer and they have held talks with his club over the last 24 hours.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined PAOK last summer from Ajax and he has been an important player for them.

There is no doubt that he could prove to be a useful acquisition for West Ham and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can beat the competition for his services.

The former Dinamo Zagreb Academy graduate is a part of the Croatian youth team as well and he is expected to establish himself as a regular starter for his country in the coming seasons.

The 23-year-old kept 18 clean sheets for PAOK last season and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski. The 38-year-old Polish keeper will be a free agent next summer.

