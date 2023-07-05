West Ham United are reportedly looking to sign the POAK Salonika goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski.

Apparently, the goalkeeper could cost in excess of €10 million this summer.

According to reports from Greece, a number of clubs are keen on signing the goalkeeper this summer and they have held talks with his club over the last 24 hours.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined PAOK last summer from Ajax and he has been an important player for them.

There is no doubt that he could prove to be a useful acquisition for West Ham and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can beat the competition for his services.

The former Dinamo Zagreb Academy graduate is a part of the Croatian youth team as well and he is expected to establish himself as a regular starter for his country in the coming seasons.

The 23-year-old kept 18 clean sheets for PAOK last season and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski. The 38-year-old Polish keeper will be a free agent next summer.