Chelsea officially win the race for Moises Caicedo as British transfer record broken

Chelsea have announced the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton with the £115m transfer becoming the highest in the history of English football.

This concludes what was a crazy transfer saga which peaked last week when Liverpool attempted to hijack the Blues’ deal. The Reds agreed a transfer fee of £110m with Brighton on Friday, but that move did not progress as Chelsea got back involved in the transfer.

The West London club have now completed the signing of the midfielder for a British transfer record £115m and the Ecuador star has signed a contract until 2028, with the option of a further year, reports The Athletic.

Caicedo leaves Brighton after just two seasons, with the last campaign impressing many big clubs across Europe.

It’s only ever been Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/LCYf6A2BQr — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2023

Speaking to Chelsea’s media team about the move, Caicedo said: “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

The 21-year-old will make a big difference to Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they were in need of a number six, which was evident on Sunday against Liverpool.

The London club now have a strong group of young players and it is a team that could grow into something special over the coming seasons.