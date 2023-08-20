West Ham set to open talks for attacker with 32 goal contributions last season

West Ham United have been linked with the move for the Genk attacker Mike Tresor.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Hammers are interested in signing Tresor from Genk this summer after an impressive campaign in the Belgium pro league last season.

The Hammers are reportedly looking to intensify efforts to sign the player from next week and they are set to get in touch with the Belgium club as well. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise the agreement soon.

The 24-year-old winger had an impressive campaign with the Belgium club last season and he was one of the best players in the league.

West Ham could definitely use more quality in the final third and the 24-year-old should prove to be a superb acquisition. Tresor picked up 8 goals across all competitions and he produced 24 assists as well.

The Belgian can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as the left-sided winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for West Ham and David Moyes.

The opportunity to join West Ham will be an attractive option for the player and he will look to test himself in the Premier League. Regular football in England will help him improve as a player and fulfil his potential.

West Ham scored just 42 goals in the league last year and they need to add more quality to their attacking unit. Tresor could prove to be a quality, long-term addition for them.

