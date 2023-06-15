Crystal Palace ended their 2022/23 campaign incredibly well under Roy Hodgson despite looking like relegation candidates from the turn of the year.

Under Patrick Vieira, the Eagles went 13 games without winning from the first game of 2023 against Tottenham until the final game before Steve Parish sacked him in mid-March.

Hodgson’s brief was simple and that was to haul the south Londoners clear of the relegation places, something he did with aplomb.

According to WhoScored, he won five, drew three and lost just two of his 10 games in charge, results that could still make him a candidate for the managerial position in 2023/24.

That’s a decision which needs to be made quickly as, with the transfer window now open, Palace need to decide upon their targets and the way forward for the next campaign and beyond.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Genk star, Mike Tresor, is on the club’s radar.

Though Tresor isn’t perhaps a name that’s too well known in England, the Belgian ace managed eight goals and an astonishing 24 assists in just 38 Jupiler Pro League games last season per WhoScored.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United legend dies aged 70, club “heartbroken” in emotional statement Video: Rio Ferdinand says Man United takeover is imminent and he names the winning bidders Liverpool more realistic Kylian Mbappe transfer destination than Man Utd or Chelsea, says expert

That kind of creativity would certainly be at home in a Hodgson XI, and complement the dynamic attackers that the club already have in situ.

Lille are also said to be interested in the player, so if the Premier League outfit want Tresor to be wearing the red and blues stripes next season, they need to firm up their initial interest.