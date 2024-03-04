Four Premier League clubs eye summer move for former Manchester United attacker

Former Manchester United and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a return to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

Zaha may return to the Premier League before the 2024–2025 season. He left for Turkey earlier this season after refusing to sign a new contract with The Eagles.

Journalist Ekrem Konur claims that four English teams—Fulham, Everton, West Ham, and Wolverhampton—are keeping an eye on the Galatasaray star’s situation and may pursue him in the summer transfer window.

Zaha reportedly turned down offers from West Ham and Aston Villa to leave during the January transfer window because he preferred to play in the Turkish league for the entire season, according to prior reports from talkSPORT.

In his first season, the 31-year-old has played consistently for the Turkish team. Throughout 35 appearances in all competitions, he has five assists and 10 goals.

With four Premier League clubs expected to go for him in the summer, Zaha will be tempted to come back to England and play in the league where he performed exceptionally well.

Zaha came through the South London youth system and scored 90 goals in 458 games during two stints at Crystal Palace. His career with the Eagles preceded and followed a brief transfer to Manchester United.

His French manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, left him out of the Ivorian team for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, and The Elephants went on to win the competition at home.

Zaha’s wages at Galatasaray are reportedly £72,000 a week, so any potential suitors would probably need to match that amount in order to get him.

However, it hasn’t deterred a number of Premier League teams, who are now seriously exploring a move for Zaha in the upcoming months.