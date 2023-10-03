Video: Wilfried Zaha comes back to haunt Man United as Onana left clutching thin air

Man United had only held the lead against Galatasaray at Old Trafford for six minutes before their old boy, Wilfried Zaha, silenced the Theatre of Dreams with an equaliser.

It was a goal that owed much to Zaha’s strength and Andre Onana’s poor positioning, something the keeper has been found guilty of before.

Diogo Dalot did his best to try and ensure Zaha couldn’t get his shot away, but the forward was just too strong.

He arrowed his shot into the ground but the bounce managed to beat Onana who had wandered from his line.

Pictures from TNT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

