Andre Onana opens up on difficult start at Old Trafford and reveals how his team-mates helped him

Andre Onana has revealed how his Manchester United team-mates helped him through a difficult start at Old Trafford.

Onana was signed for £47m from Inter Milan last summer, but made an error strewn start to his United career.

The 28-year-old made a number of high profile errors against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as well as a howler against Brentford in the Premier League.

All this had fans questioning whether the Red Devils had made the right decision to let David De Gea go.

Onana now showing his quality

The Cameroon international has made up for a poor start and was recently name United’s player of the month for March after a brilliant run of form following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Six months before, I was seen as the best. Then it can be that in six months, everything changes and you just have to deal with the situation. In life, everything is temporary”, Onana told Sky Sports.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper revealed that fellow goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Altay Bayındır had really helped him overcome his tough start.

“We are in this together. I want to thank Tom [Heaton], Altay [Bayındır], Richard [Hartis] and Craig [Mawson]. It’s been a difficult time, a difficult situation, a difficult start for me.

“They were there with me. They told me, ‘Andre, listen, we know who you are. We were sitting in front of the TV, we were watching you playing the Champions League semi-final. You were almost close to winning against City in the final.

‘”So we all know who you are. Take your time. Most of the keepers who have been here at Manchester United had difficulty in the beginning.”‘

Those words of encouragement have clearly helped Onana, and he has been one of United’s best performers in the recent months.

Onana has played 42 games in all competitions and has kept 12 clean sheets, including eight in the Premier League, which puts him joint third this season behind Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Arsenal’s David Raya.