Scout claims Tottenham summer signing could be tempted to join Man Utd

The new era at Man United could be very tempting for players far and wide, and one former Tottenham scout can see a current Spurs star making his way to Old Trafford should an offer come in from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Both the North Londoners and the North West giants are a work in progress.

Spurs have their infrastructure spot on with their new stadium long since complete and working well.

Ex-Tottenham scout says Vicario would jump at Man United move

Under Ange Postecoglou the club are at the beginning of another journey, however, if the past few months are anything to go by, it will be a hugely enjoyable ride and one that will be ultimately successful.

For Man United they’re at a real crossroads again, and this summer is vital for them in terms of getting anything to do with recruitment right.

It isn’t clear at this point of Erik ten Hag will be replaced or not, though it’s highly likely that a number of his first-team stars will be shipped out.

There’s no suggestion that goalkeeper, Andre Onana, will be one of them, but as former Tottenham scout, Bryan King, noted, Gugliemo Vicario could be a missing link for the Red Devils.

“From United’s perspective, I think they should go out and sign Vicario. If they want to spend money, then spend money on players who are proven in the Premier League,” he said to Tottenham News.

“Vicario would be tempted by a move to Old Trafford, without a doubt.”

It’s unlikely that Spurs would countenance losing a player that has quickly become a fan favourite in any event, but as we’ve seen many times before in football; never say never.