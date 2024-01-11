Aston Villa are reportedly prioritising a new winger this month with Galatasaray’s Wilfried Zaha among Unai Emery’s targets.

The Ivorian attacker only joined the Turkish club from Crystal Palace six months ago so completing a deal will not be an easy task for the Villians.

Zaha, 31, is also enjoying a solid start to life in Turkey as well. He has raced to register seven goals and two assists from his first 21 games, across all competitions, including an important strike against former club Manchester United in the Champions League’s group stage.

Consequently, the 31-year-old’s form has caught Emery’s attention, again. The Spaniard is thought to be a long-time admirer of the ex-Palace wide-man and even tried to sign him during his time as Arsenal manager.

And although landing Zaha now remains equally as tricky as ever, according to a recent report from Football Transfers, the Midlands giants, who are enjoying one of their best campaigns in modern history, are hoping their current second-place Premier League position can help convince Galatasaray’s number 14 to make the switch back to England.

During his years in Palace’s first team, which was split over two spells, Zaha, who has two-and-a-half years left on his latest contract, scored 90 goals in 458 games.