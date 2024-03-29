Crystal Palace have their Marc Guehi replacement but Atletico Madrid could scupper deal

It could be an interesting summer at Selhurst Park after it was revealed that Crystal Palace are readying another bid for a player that they see as the perfect replacement for Marc Guehi.

That would suggest that the Eagles are resigned to losing the England international, and his sale could spark a mass exodus with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise following suit.

With the greatest of respect to Palace, all three players named above have outgrown the South London outfit, but it’s highly likely that Oliver Glasner’s opinion will be a factor in whether chairman, Steve Parish, decides to finally allow the talented trio to move on.

Cristhian Mosquera is Palace’s choice to replace Marc Guehi

Such a decision would inevitably spark a fan backlash, however, Palace could be expected to earn a pretty penny which would then allow Glasner to reshape his squad as he sees fit.

After Patrick Vieira’s poor tenure and the way in which Roy Hodgson’s time at the club ended, the South London outfit could really do with a lift that a handful of new faces will provide.

Cristhian Mosquera could replace Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

One of those might well be Valencia’s highly-rated 19-year-old centre-back, Cristhian Mosquera.

According to The Standard Palace already made a move for him in January, though they face competition for his services with Atletico Madrid also noted as a potential destination.

That said, the player’s Valencia contract was recently extended after an appearance-based clause was triggered.

It’s clear that Los Che will fight tooth and nail to hang onto a player that has made 26 appearances (23 starts) per WhoScored, though The Standard do also say that Mosquera is considering his options.

Whether that will see him make the leap to the Premier League and a completely new experience over a sojourn to the Spanish capital will become clear in due course.

