Manchester United and Chelsea enter race to sign in-demand attacking prodigy

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Croatian striker Dino Klapija.

A report from Daily Mail claims that the two Premier League clubs are hoping to sign the 16-year-old who is rated highly around Europe.

The talented young Croatian started out as a midfielder for the New York City Academy, but he has now transitioned into a forward.

Apparently, clubs like Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are all keen on signing the 16-year-old and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Chelsea can snap him up.

Both clubs have an impressive pool of young talent at the club and Klapija could improve further with a move to Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

The talented young striker has caught the attention of the top European clubs with his performances and some of his suitors are willing to offer over £5 million for him.

Apparently, German club RB Leipzig are leading the race and are considered favourites to sign the youngster.

Klapija will want to join the club where he will have a defined pathway to the first team in the coming seasons.

Clubs like Manchester United have done well to nurture talented young players into established first-team players over the years and they might be able to convince the 16-year-old to move to Old Trafford.

Similarly, Chelsea have brought in several Academy graduates into their first-team players in recent seasons.

It will be interesting to see where the 16-year-old ends up eventually.