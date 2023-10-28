When the best young players become available on the market, Arsenal have to ensure that they are in the conversation, particularly when four other clubs are chasing the same target.

The Gunners have bought well over the last few transfer windows, as Mikel Arteta and Edu seek to push the north Londoners over the line and win the Premier League title for the first time in 20 years.

Perhaps this season, more than any other, would be poetic for Arsenal if they could land the title, for it’s the 20th anniversary of the club’s Invincible season.

Since then, it’s been a long, hard road for the club to get back to the very top, but Arteta certainly has them playing in a manner which suggests that trophy success is just around the corner.

Arsenal now have a young and vibrant team with no dissenting voices such as Mesut Ozil or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the dressing room.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea have ace up their sleeve in expected battle with Premier League rivals for Serie A hit-man Exclusive: ‘Key player’ – Fabrizio Romano’s update on Ruben Neves replacing Sandro Tonali at Newcastle Fabrizio Romano states West Ham’s current position on David Moyes as Mourinho links resurface

One gets the feeling of an ‘all for one’ mentality, and that comes from the top down.

The feelgood factor at the club makes it a welcoming environment to come into, and that may help 16-year-old sensation, Dino Klapija, choose them over Man United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, all of whom are credited with an interest by the Daily Mail.

The American-Croatian is valued at £5m and would be one for the future rather than the present.