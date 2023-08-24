Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Atalanta youth player Samuel Inacio Pia.

A report from TuttoMercatoWeb claims that the English club have now submitted an official offer to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether Atalanta are ready to sanction the departure of the attacking midfielder.

The 15-year-old is highly rated in Italy and he is regarded as one of the best upcoming talents in the country.

Inácio has established himself as a key player for the Italy U16s and he will be hoping to develop into a key player for his club and country in the coming season.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them could be tempting for the youngster. A move to Liverpool would accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Reds have an excellent you set up at their disposal and they have nurtured several talented young players into established stars in recent seasons.

The opportunity to work with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will be quite tempting for the 15-year-old as well.

Liverpool are looking to build a formidable squad for the future and it is no surprise that they are looking to add to the pool of young talent already at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get a deal across the line this summer. Inacio could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Reds.