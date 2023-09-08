Kinnear confirms Leeds wanted 41-year-old Premier League boss that wasn’t Farke

Leeds United’s attempt to replace Javi Garcia took longer than many would have hoped.

And even though former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke was awarded the role, according to CEO Angus Kinnear, the German wasn’t the club’s first-choice candidate.

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Kinnear confirmed Andoni Iraola was the manager the club were most keen on.

The CEO admitted he thought Iraola was prepared to come to Elland Road before eventually changing his mind and rejecting the chance to manage in the Championship.

“The process was the same,” Kinnear said.

“The people identified at that time should Jesse not continue were Iraola, Slot and Raul. Raul told us earlier in the process that he wasn’t prepared to come to Leeds at that point. Iraola and Slot told us they were prepared to come to Leeds, and would be made available.

“When the process started, it happened quickly, Iraola decided he wasn’t prepared to come anymore, even though he had an exit clause and Slot misjudged the vehemence of his club to keep him. Those conversations were good and warm, we thought both of those would be candidates, and so Javi was definitely further down the list.”