Burnley agree deal to sign one of the best young prospects in Scotland beating several Premier League clubs including Tottenham

Burnley have agreed a deal with Scottish side St Mirren to sign highly talented young centre-back Murray Campbell beating a number of Premier League clubs to it. 

Campbell had been attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Wolves and Crystal Palace. But Vincent Kompany’s side have successfully signed the centre-back.

According to TeamTalk, Campbell is regarded as ‘one of the best young prospects in Scotland’, and the 17-year-old is expected to play for the U18s and U21s initially.

Burnley have had a tough start to life back in the Premier League. They have lost all three of the games but to be fair to them, they have faced Manchester City, Tottenham and an inform Aston Villa.

They have won just one game this season and that victory came against Nottingham Forest in the second round of the League Cup.

 

