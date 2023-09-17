Tottenham and Sheffield United condemn racist abuse directed at Wes Foderingham

What a shame that after such an epic match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at White Hart Lane, the fall-out from the match has been centred around racism allegations directed towards Blades keeper, Wes Foderingham.

There were 97 minutes on the clock and the visitors were still looking at taking all three points from the fixture, before Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski turned the game around with two goals in two minutes.

The loss would’ve felt 10 times worse because of how late the goals were conceded, but that’s irrelevant when a person’s colour is called into question.

Foderingham himself took to Instagram to call out the racists.

That in turn prompted both clubs to condemn the actions, and the perpetrator(s) will likely now be hunted down, arrested and banned from grounds around the country.

We are disgusted to hear of racist, abusive and threatening messages sent to Wes Foderingham following yesterday’s match. The Club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and will cooperate fully with Sheffield United and the relevant bodies in their investigations.… https://t.co/Jhwz9V1m5U — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 17, 2023

It’s remarkable that in this day and age, football ‘fans’ still think that it’s ok to sit behind a keyboard and direct racist remarks and threats towards players that are simply doing their jobs.

One has to question whether the authorities are actually being forceful enough in their actions when prosecuting.

If there were to be enough of a deterrent in place, there’s a strong likelihood that the abuse will stop or at least be greatly reduced.