Manchester City legend passes away aged 79 after lengthy battle with cancer

Manchester City legend Francis Lee has sadly died at the age of 79 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Lee played over 200 games for Man City between 1967 and 1974, scoring 148 goals, and he later served as the club’s chairman after his playing days had come to an end.

Lee is clearly still highly thought of by City as they released an emotional statement on his passing yesterday.

“It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and Chairman Francis Lee, aged 79,” City’s statement read.

“A Club legend in every sense, Francis made 330 appearances for City, scoring 148 goals.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast.

“More tributes from the club will follow in the coming days.”