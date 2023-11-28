Man City now have their own Holy Trinity statue to rival Man United

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery or so they say, so Man City’s attempt at a Holy Trinity statue outside the Etihad Stadium will probably always get compared to Man United’s own version that has stood outside Old Trafford for an age.

Anyone that goes to the Theatre of Dreams can’t fail to be moved by the wonderful tribute to Messrs. Best, Law and Charlton that dominates the vista outside one of the stands.

For Man City, the names of Bell, Lee and Summerbee will evoke similar memories.

To that end, the club have erected a statue of their own outside the Etihad Stadium, which depicts all three and will provide another focal points for fans when they arrive at the stadium.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the statue has been made as a tribute to commemorate the trio’s combined 30 years worth of football service to the club.

The outlet advise that this particular statue is at the opposite end of the stadium to the Vincent Kompany bronze, ensuring that all areas of the perimeter has something of interest to City aficionados.