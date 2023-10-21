England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at the age of 86

England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has sadly passed away at the age of 86.

Charlton’s career at Manchester United spanned 17 years, during which he played 758 games and scored 249 goals. He was instrumental in helping the club secure three league titles and achieve a historic first European Cup victory in 1968.

He was a survivor of the Munich air disaster in 1958, and played a key role in rebuilding the team and even competing in the FA Cup final that same year.

For the England national team, Sir Bobby Charlton earned 106 caps and scored 49 goals. He is best remembered for his heroic performance in the 1966 World Cup, where England triumphed.

Manchester United, in an official statement, paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, describing him as a “giant of the game” and expressing their condolences to his family.

The statement read:

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. “Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. “He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game. “The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Tributes from the footballing world starting flowing in upon hearing the news.

So sorry to hear the news of Sir Bobby Charlton. The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby ???? pic.twitter.com/WTkkulOijq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 21, 2023

Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton. A true footballing great whose legacy will live on. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone at Manchester United. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 21, 2023