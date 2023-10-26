Manchester City have issued a statement to confirm that they have banned fans who were involved in making sick chants about the late Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

Charlton passed away last week at the age of 86, and will undoubtedly be missed by so many in the game after a great career for Man Utd and England.

A minority of City supporters seemingly got involved in mocking Charlton’s death, and the club now say they’ve acted quickly to ban them from all home and away games, while the matter is also being looked at by the police.

A club statement said: “Manchester City can confirm that two minors have been identified in connection with the vile chanting heard at the Etihad Stadium. The individuals in question have subsequently been suspended from attending all home or away fixtures and their details have been shared with Greater Manchester Police, who are investigating the matter.

“Following the conclusion of Greater Manchester Police’s ongoing investigation, the individuals will be subject to the club’s official sanctions and bans process.”