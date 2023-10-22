Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano pays classy tribute to Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton

Daily Briefing columnist Fabrizio Romano has paid tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton following yesterday’s news that the former Manchester United and England star had sadly died at the age of 86.

The former Red Devils forward was one of the finest players of his generation, and many still feel he was the greatest ever English footballer, with Romano describing him as a legend of the game, who was appreciated all over the world.

Charlton was for many years the all-time leading scorer for both Man Utd and England, and there’s no doubt his tremendous legacy will continue to live on.

Responding to the sad news of Charlton’s passing, Romano said: “Let me start today’s column with the sad news that Bobby Charlton has passed away, as announced in a statement from his family yesterday.

“The former Manchester United and England man was an absolute legend of the game, and will continue to be remembered fondly, without a doubt.

“I think the word “legend” can be thrown about a bit too easily at times, but he was an certainly example of a true footballing legend all over the world, even here in Italy. My thoughts go out to his family, he will be legend of our beloved sport forever.”

United fans will have been saddened by this news that came out yesterday afternoon, and their club responded in the best way possible by beating Sheffield United 2-1 in their Premier League clash in the evening, with goals from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot giving Erik ten Hag’s side all three points.