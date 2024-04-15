Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano admits Bayer Leverkusen could sell one star in the summer transfer window

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into what we can expect from Bayer Leverkusen this summer after they celebrated winning the Bundesliga title yesterday.

The new German champions have been a joy to watch this season under Xabi Alonso, who has done a tremendous job to turn this unfancied team into a major force, with the club still unbeaten in all competitions this season and still in contention for the treble.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about Leverkusen, Romano praised their success this season and believes the job Alonso has done with the team is underrated, while he also discussed what we can expect to see from them in terms of potential player sales this summer.

Unsurprisingly, a number of Leverkusen’s star names have been linked with bigger clubs in recent times, and Romano believes we could probably see one major sale by the club in the upcoming transfer window.

However, someone who won’t be leaving is star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to Romano, who didn’t name which specific player could be one to watch in terms of a departure.

Fabrizio Romano on Bayer Leverkusen’s transfer plans

“It’s been a fantastic job by Xabi Alonso – underrated in my opinion, as Xabi took over in October 2022 and in just 18 months they’ve been able to go from second bottom to first in the league and winning the Bundesliga in style with zero defeats, dominating since day one,” Romano said.

“It’s incredible. The board did an insane job, as well as Xabi and the players. Boniface, Grimaldo, Frimpong but also Xhaka are the perfect example of an incredible, perfect mix. What they’re doing is fantastic, congrats to Leverkusen.

“As for what happens next, there have unsurprisingly been plenty of rumours about Leverkusen having their best players poached. My understanding is that Leverkusen could sell one player, it could happen; but I don’t see them selling more than one.

“Xabi Alonso decided to stay also because the club will back him on the market and keeping the main part of this group is crucial, so my expectation is for maximum one top, top player leaving, but not Florian Wirtz.”