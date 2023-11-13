Glazer family reject invitation to attend Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral

Manchester United’s owners will not be present at Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral on Monday.

The club, via their official website, confirmed that Sir Bobby Charlton had sadly passed away, aged 86, last month.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world,” the Red Devils wrote.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

And with the footballing legend’s funeral scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon, many familiar faces, including iconic former manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be present.

However, one group of people who will not be attending the emotional send-off will reportedly be the Glazer family.

According to the Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, the American billionaire family ‘didn’t want to be a distraction’ and have therefore rejected the chance to pay their last respects to arguably one of the Red Devils’ most influential figures.