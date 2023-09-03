Manchester United owners make decision regarding the sale of the club

Manchester United have been linked with the takeover in recent months but they have not been able to find a buyer so far.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Manchester United owners are now ready to take the club off the market after failing to secure a buyer with their current asking price.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim of Qatar were the only serious bidders to buy the club recently but the American family chose to hold on to their asset due to unsatisfactory offers.

The Glazers have faced major backlash from the Manchester United fans in recent years for their handling of the club.

Apparently, the Glazers will look to sell Manchester United once again in 2025 and they hope to improve the financial situation of the club by then. The Manchester United owners believe that they will be able to attract more bidders in 2025 when the club is in a better situation.

The increased TV rights revenues and the expansion of the Club World Cup from 2025 could fetch them a higher price for Manchester United and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, they have backed manager Erik ten Hag with substantial funds since his arrival and Manchester United have certainly shown improvement on the pitch. They managed to return to the Champions League and they also won a domestic trophy last year.

However, a club of their stature should be pushing for the league title every season and they are not quite at that level yet.

It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag can transform Manchester United into genuine title contenders this season.