Video: Copenhagen take shock lead against Bayern Munich

Copenhagen take shock lead against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
German giants, Bayern Munich, were shocked in the second half of their Champions League game against Copenhagen.

Despite a strong team selection from Thomas Tuchel, the Bavarians found themselves behind after 54 minutes.

The visitors were unable to clear their lines as the ball pinged around the area, and Lukas Lerager was left all alone to fire the ball past a helpless Sven Ulreich.

It was no more than the hosts deserved and meant that a Champions League shock was on the cards.

