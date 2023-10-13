Liverpool keeping tabs on 26-year-old Ligue 1 attacker

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Montpellier winger Mousa Al-Tamari as per Anfield Watch.

The 26 year-old joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this summer and he has impressed with his performance in the French league so far. Al-Tamari has three goals and two assists to his name in six league matches and it remains to be seen whether he can build on his impressive start to life in French football.

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas and the Montpellier ace could prove to be a quality acquisition. It seems unlikely that the French outfit will sanction his departure midway through the season after just a few months of signing him. Liverpool might have to wait until the summer transfer window if they want to sign the player.

Al-Tamari is a right-sided winger and he could be a useful backup option to Mohamed Salah. Although he has been quite impressive in Ligue 1, he is unlikely to start ahead of the Egyptian international regularly. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to accept the backup role at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to bring in a quality replacement. Al-Tamari is unlikely to be the direct replacement for the Egyptian if he leaves the club. Liverpool will probably seek a younger player with a higher potential.