One arrested as Tottenham stadium gets vandalised during international break

According to Daily Mail, one person has been arrested after the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was vandalised, causing significant damage to stadium.
As per the report, the the £1.2billion stadium was targeted during the international break, which resulted in ‘parts of the ground being damaged’.
It adds that the cost of damage is estimated to run into a six-figure sum.
Tottenham issued a statement regarding the incident which read:
‘We can confirm that an individual was arrested for criminal damage following an incident that took place on Monday night.
‘There is no indication that this incident is linked to anti-semitism.’