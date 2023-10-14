One arrested as Tottenham stadium gets vandalised during international break

Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to Daily Mail, one person has been arrested after the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was vandalised, causing significant damage to stadium.

As per the report, the the £1.2billion stadium was targeted during the international break, which resulted in ‘parts of the ground being damaged’.

It adds that the cost of damage is estimated to run into a six-figure sum.

Tottenham issued a statement regarding the incident which read:

‘We can confirm that an individual was arrested for criminal damage following an incident that took place on Monday night.

‘There is no indication that this incident is linked to anti-semitism.’

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United’s Jonny Evans produces another incredible pass similar to Bruno Fernandes goal
Fresh blow for Manchester United as key midfielder suffers injury during international duty
Barcelona interested in signing Premier League talent next summer with Man City part of race

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.