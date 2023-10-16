Video: Mikey Johnston doubles Ireland’s lead with almost identical goal

Ireland are now 2-0 up against Gibraltar after Mikey Johnston netted an almost identical goal to the first.

Stephen Kenny’s men are cruising in their Euro Qualifier and look to be enjoying themselves in what has been a rather bleak qualifying campaign.

Evan Ferguson opened the scoring for the Irish and now Johnston has doubled their lead with a near carbon copy goal.

Chiedozie Ogbene slips the ball through to Matt Doherty who has found an acre of space on the right-hand side of the box.

The full-back then swings in an inviting cross for Johnston who hits the post initially before bundling the ball over the line.

A first Ireland goal for Mikey Johnston! 🙌 More good work from Doherty and Ogbene down the right, and the @CelticFC man gets on the scoresheet 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/H4hN2hWGtc — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 16, 2023