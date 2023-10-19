Pundit speaks on “Netflix of Football” idea

talkSPORT pundit Hugh Woozencroft has spoken about how he is surprised that we haven’t moved to a “Netflix of Football” model.

Woozencroft speaks about how he doesnt agree with fans having to pay more money for another subscription to watch Premier League football, and how it is surprising we haven’t moved to a Netflix type model, with on demand Premier League games all available.

They then suggested the Premier League running their own on demand service for their games, but Woozencroft did question what that would entail. However having a “centralised place for us all to watch football” is what Woozencroft believes would be good for the sport.

? “I’m surprised we haven’t moved to an on-demand model, like a Netflix.” “Premier League, run your own!” Hugh Woozencroft is surprised a ‘Netflix of Football’ hasn’t been created yet pic.twitter.com/8hbzRFzuDF — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 18, 2023

Premier League football is currently shown between Sky Sports and Bt Sports (now TNT Sports), with 3pm kickoff games not being broadcast in the UK. However by creating one hub to watch all the games, this would give the opportunity to watch 3pm kick offs for the fans, as well as not having to own multiple subscriptions to follow their clubs.

The Premier League kicks off again this weekend after the recent international break, with the headline game being Chelsea vs Arsenal on Saturday at 5:30 PM. Also playing this weekend are Liverpool vs Everton, Manchester City vs Brighton and Aston Villa vs West Ham.