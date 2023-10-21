Liverpool fans show their support for Palestine at Anfield with flags and banners despite Premier League ban

Liverpool fans showed solidarity with the Palestinians during the Merseyside derby earlier today.

Multiple Palestine flags were raised at Anfield by fans prior to the game despite the Premier League issuing a ban on flags from both Palestine and Israel amidst the current situation.

The Premier League announced on Thursday that flags were banned from the stadiums for matches this weekend as they looked to avoid any incidents.

However, Palestinian flags were still raised by some Liverpool fans inside Anfield. They also displayed another banner that read: ‘For God’s sake, save Gaza.’

Multiple Palestine flags held up at Anfield during Merseyside derby between #Liverpool and #Everton pic.twitter.com/B37SNzNRuy — @ACP Football news (@Pistol_Pete_123) October 21, 2023

Liverpool fans show their support to Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yjBflqqjFu — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 21, 2023

Thousands of innocents, mostly women and children have lost their lives in the last couple of weeks.

The horrifying scenes in the last week that saw a hospital get bombed prompted Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah to post an emotional video message urging the world leaders to come together to prevent more innocent souls from being killed. He also pleaded for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza where the people are in terrible condition.