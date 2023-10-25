Video: Rival fans mock Man City players over “unacceptable” pre-match outfit

Man City were 3-1 winners over Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night but their pre-match outfit for the game gave rival fans plenty of banter material to attack the Manchester club with.

City got off the bus in Switzerland wearing pre-match cardigans with their names and numbers on the back of it. The piece of clothing looked awful and TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole jokingly branded it “unacceptable” when asked about City’s fashion choice.

Rival fans also found it funny and whipped up jokes on social media as Man City players will unlikely wear them again in the near future.