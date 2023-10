Chelsea have always been known as the Blues and their 1972 League Cup final anthem Blue is the colour underscores that.

Back in 1974, however, red, green and white was the colour that Chelsea used for their away fixtures.

The club have decided to revisit that era and Footy Headlines have the images of an iconic re-release of the ’74 away shirt, which comes as part of a collection that includes caps, polos, sweaters, tracksuit tops, mugs and the like.

Pictures courtesy of Footy Headlines