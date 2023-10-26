(Video) Jermaine Defoe says Spurs can win Premier League

Jermaine Defoe is not ruling Tottenham Hotspur out of the race for the Premier League.

The former striker, when asked by Sky Sports, if his old club can upset the betting markets and win their first Premier League title, said: “Why not?

“Internally, of course, you’ve got to stay humble. It sounds boring but take each game as it comes.

“[…] If I was inside that dressing room, deep down inside me, yeah, of course, there is a lot of football to be played but deep down inside me I would think ‘okay, we’re playing well’. I think you have to think like that as players.”

“Why not?” Jermain Defoe when asked can Tottenham win the league pic.twitter.com/j5yyWWmaFF — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) October 26, 2023

Spurs currently sit top of the table with 23 points. Along with Arsenal, Ange Postecoglou’s men are the league’s only two teams to remain unbeaten after nine games played.

The Lilywhites’ next domestic fixture, which is an away game against Crystal Palace on Friday night, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.