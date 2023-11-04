Liverpool would have to pay €55 million for highly-rated midfield target

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Palmeiras midfielder Luiz Guilherme.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in Brazil and he has a bright future ahead of him. His performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club, but they will have to pay a premium in order to secure his services.

A report via Fichajes claims that Liverpool would have to shell out a fee of around €55 million in order to sign the attacking midfielder. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with an official proposal to sign him in the coming months.

The midfielder recently signed a contract with Palmeiras until 2026 and he has a €55 million release clause as well. Fabrizio Romano has revealed recently that clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea have been monitoring the midfielder for quite some time and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

?? Official, confirmed. Luiz Guilherme signs new long term deal until 2026 as €55m release clause is included. Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea and more European top clubs have been following Luiz for long time ? https://t.co/xJNBx2mZPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2023

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Guilherme will add creativity and technical ability to the side. Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further and working under a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The German has worked wonders when it comes to nurturing talented young players, and he could help the Brazilian develop into a key player for club and country.