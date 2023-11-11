Video: William Saliba restores Arsenal’s lead immediately after Burnley drew level

Arsenal have restored their lead almost immediately with William Saliba scoring a header from a Trossard corner.
Trossard gave Arsenal the lead right before half-time but Burnley equalised ten minutes into the second half through Josh Brownhill.
Josh Brownhill SCORES!!
But Arsenal responded back immediately with a goal just three minutes later. Trossard whips in a great ball in from the corner on to the goal-line.
Burnley keeper Trafford is blocked in as Saliba rises to head in from close range.
