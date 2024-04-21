Arsenal achieve feat for the first time in their history as they close in on Chelsea & Man Utd record

Arsenal have broken a new record, with Mikel Arteta guiding the Gunners to a hugely impressive six consecutive away clean sheets in the Premier League.

That’s the first time Arsenal have gone on a run like that in their entire history, according to journalist Sam Dean, while additional information from statisticians Opta states that only Chelsea and Manchester United have managed more consecutive clean sheets on the road.

See below from the posts on X that highlight just how impressive a run this is from Arsenal, who won 2-0 away to Wolves yesterday, following recent victories away to the likes of West Ham and Burnley as well, plus a 0-0 draw away to Manchester City…

For the first time in their league history, Arsenal have kept six consecutive clean sheets away from home. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) April 20, 2024

6 – Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six Premier League away games, only Chelsea in December 2008 and Manchester United in February 2009 (both 7) have enjoyed longer such runs in the competition's history. Steel. pic.twitter.com/ARhJJyoc2L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2024

The fact that even some of Arsene Wenger’s best Arsenal teams never managed this shows just how impressive it is from Arteta and his defence, with the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White all being among the most impressive defensive players in Europe this season.

Goalkeeper David Raya has also proven a fine signing, while Declan Rice also does a great job in defensive midfield, putting in a lot of work to protect that back four.

Arsenal’s defence is the best in the league, but can they go all the way?

Arsenal have conceded 26 goals in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other team, but can this help them go all the way in the title race?

There will undoubtedly remain some concerns about their attack, with Gabriel Jesus not really firing this season, while Gabriel Martinelli has also not quite looked himself after so many eye-catching displays last term.

Still. players like Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz have stepped up, while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard also remain goal threats, so if they can keep on playing well at the back, there might be enough spark up front to help them over the line, though they’ll also need Manchester City to slip up.