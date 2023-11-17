Video: Jani Atanasov scores a screamer as North Macedonia close the gap to one

Posted by

North Macedonia have closed the gap to only one goal as Jani Atanasov bagged a brace thanks to a sensational long-range strike.

What looked like plain sailing for Italy has turned into a nervous ending as they now only lead 3-2 thanks to an Atanasov brace.

The midfielder grabbed his first goal shortly after the break with a powerful header and has now doubled his tally with a tremendous long-range strike.

A comeback here would be remarkable for the underdogs.

Video courtesy of DAZN.

More Stories Jani Atanasov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.