Newcastle keeping tabs on highly-rated Mexican forward

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the 17-year-old Mexican forward Stephano Carrillo.

According to journalist Yeudiel Pacheco, Newcastle are keeping tabs on the talented young Mexican striker after his participation in the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship. Carrillo impressed with his performances and a number of clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Newcastle will face competition from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers as well.

Carrillo is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him and it is no surprise that a number of clubs are keen on securing his services. He could develop into a quality player for Newcastle with the right coaching and guidance.

The Magpies have shown a willingness to invest in top-class talents and Carrillo would be a solid future prospect. The 17-year-old currently plays for Santos Laguna and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting proposition for him. He will want to take the next step in his development and playing for the English club would be a major step up in his career.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Eddie Howe has done well to nurture young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the 17-year-old improve as well. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the talented young striker in the coming months.